The American Red Cross will host a community blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the St. James Lutheran Church, located at 425 S. Main St. in Verona.
The drive will run from 8 a.m. to noon, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code “VeronaWI”. Donors can save up to 15 minutes when using RapidPass. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Guests are asked to enter through the preschool doors to the north of the usual entrance to the church. The drive will be held in the Activities Room on the lower level.
Donors who give from now through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for you and a guest to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.