The American Red Cross is seeking the help of the community through blood or platelet donations to address a recent drop in appointments.
While the start of summer may change up normal routines, keeping donation appointments on the calendar is important to help people waiting for lifesaving care, a Red Cross news release states.
A lack of donations can lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the upcoming weeks. Type O blood donors are specifically needed right now to ensure a strong blood supply, according to the release.
To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
To thank people for making and keeping appointments, the Red Cross will help donors prepare for beach days and backyard fun as the summer season kicks off. Anyone who donates between June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift certificate by email to a merchant of their choice.
Additionally, donors throughout June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, which includes a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless fire pit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/june.html.