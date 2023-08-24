Board Notes

District librarian Teresa Voss presented information on the VASD Annual Library Report. The District Library Plan for 2023-2026 is available online.

VASD is now providing video presentations with updates on Monitoring Reports. A video is available on YouTube with information on R 2.3: Technologically Fluent, R 3: Well-being and R 4: Members of a Diverse Global Community.

Wiese presented information about the 2023-24 draft budget. An online Budget Book serves as a resource for the whole community with transparent details on the VASD budget.

The 2023-24 proposed all funds tax levy is $71,536,367 with a proposed tax mill rate of $11.40. This is a 3.45% increase from the previous year. An update on the proposed levy will take place on Monday, Oct. 16.

Looking ahead, important dates for the VASD budget include the passing of a preliminary budget on Monday, Sept. 11, an Annual Meeting and Budget Hearing on Monday, Sept. 25 and a final budget presentation on Monday, Oct. 23.

The following updates and investments were made to the 2023-24 VASD Handbook: