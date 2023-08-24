The Verona Area School District (VASD) Board of Education approved a contract with the Verona Area Education Association (VAEA) for the largest raise educators in the district have seen yet.
All teachers in the district will receive a total compensation increase of 8% beginning with their 2023-24 contracts, Barbara Winger-Rourke – VASD Spanish educator and VAEA co-president – said. This allows for the first paycheck on Sept. 1 to include the updated salary.
“I have the honor of announcing that we have gratified the tentative agreement at 100 percent,” she said. “So that says something about this agreement – it’s wonderful.”
Confidential, Technical and Supervisory staff will also receive an 8% compensation increase, with administrators receiving a total increase of 6%. Base wage bargaining for hourly employees is still in process, however a 2% step increase was already approved and applied to all hourly employees.
Winger-Rourke said this step “goes a long way” towards attracting and retaining the “best and the brightest” in the area for the Verona Area School District.
“I think we can all be very proud,” she said.
Winger-Rourke thanked the district administration – including superintendent Tremayne Clardy, human resource director Rachelle Hady, deputy superintendent Chad Wiese and anyone else behind the scenes – who ran the numbers, checked on the agreement and worked collaboratively with VAEA.
“It’s a sign of the times that maybe there’s a shift in the way things are done, because when people get together, they cooperate and they compromise and work out their differences, great things can happen.”
Clardy thanked VAEA for having high expectations of collaboration, but also following through with those expectations as well.
“Collectively, we all want the same thing,” he said. “We know when we demonstrate the high value for our staff, we are able to recruit great staff, we’re able to retain our great staff and our students prosper because of that partnership.”
Board president Meredith Stier Christensen thanked VAEA for their work, noting that not only attracting, but retaining, high quality staff is a priority for the district.