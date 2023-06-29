Just The Facts

During the Superintendent’s Report, superintendent Tremayne Clardy took time to recognize the over 440 graduates from the class of 2023. Verona Area High School’s 2023 Graduation Ceremony took place at the Field House on Saturday, June 10.

“Very proud that we’ve taken some feedback from our community and got (the ceremony) down to an hour and forty-five,” he said. “And we’ll still get it a little bit lower, but we want to make sure we acknowledge all the graduates.”

During graduation, VASD recognized the first distinguished community guest – Dr. Bill Conzemius – for his service to education in the district. VAHS principal Pamela Hammen was also recognized for her years of service before retirement this month.

“First and foremost, (I) wanted to thank our graduates for a phenomenal year and thank all of the staff that helped them to not just get across the stage, but we know that they’re prepared for the next level of their journey,” Clardy said.

Board vice-president Jennifer Murphy said it was wonderful to be a part of the graduation ceremony and celebrate scholars and staff.

“To see all the different colored cords and stoles – all that stuff – students expressing themselves and what they’ve accomplished,” board member John Porco said. “It was just so cool – all the different things students are able to do here.”