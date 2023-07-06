As school districts across the country continue to challenge books in the classroom, the Verona Area School District is making sure everyone in the community has access to reading materials this summer.
On Thursday, June 29, the district held its annual “VASD Reads,” formerly known as Books on Bikes, at Sugar Creek Elementary School. Through this program, anyone in the community can stop by to pick out a free book of their choice.
During the day, students attending summer school rotated through a room overflowing with different books to take home. Many scholars were so excited about their new books they did not take their eyes off the pages while walking back to class.
Sugar Creek librarian Jaclyn Vitela said the event is an effort to keep kids reading throughout the summer to prevent a “summer slip,” but also works to build on the district’s goal of collaboration and disciplinary literacy. During the first event on Thursday, the collaboration between students was evident as they shared their new books and read together.
“With all the book challenges we’re seeing nationally, just to be in a school district that promotes literacy and reading and access to books is amazing,” she said. “You know, you hear about these districts across the country where books are being shuttered away, but here we’re providing books to the community.”
Books for VASD Reads are all donated by community members, teachers and the Madison Reading Project. There are options available for people of all ages, including books for babies and toddlers, all the way up to books for parents and older siblings, Vitela said.
Since the district has a two-way immersion program, books are available in both English and Spanish as well.
VASD Reads is not just for students, however, but the whole community, district librarian Teresa Voss said. Anyone is welcome to attend the events and leave with something new to read.
“It’s like the youngest of the youngest to if somebody’s 95 and comes in – have a book,” she said. “Everybody gets (a book).”
VASD Reads initially began during the summer of 2017 as Books on Bikes, Voss said, where people would bike to different parks in the community with free books to hand out.
“It was great, but we had so much support from the community that we literally had to start driving,” she said.
When seeing the success of the program, Voss said they had to rebrand and find sites to host the event at, rather than biking to various locations. The program itself is heavily supported by the district, teachers and families, Voss said.
Since the beginning of the free book program, Voss has enjoyed seeing the sheer joy of those who attend in finding themselves in books, picking out books and sharing what they find.
“Just the expression on kids’ faces when they hear that they get to keep their new book forever,” Vitela said. “And they get to choose a book that they’re interested in in a language they want to read.”
If you missed the chance to stop by the first VASD Reads event at Sugar Creek, it’s not too late to take advantage of free reading material this summer. The community is invited to visit the program during Verona’s National Night Out on Monday, Aug. 1 at City Hall.