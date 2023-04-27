Verona’s Boulder Brewpub – which once called 950 Kimball Lane home – has closed.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the former general manager confirmed the closing of the restaurant, but did not provide information on when and why.
Inspired by the beauty and architecture of Colorado, Boulder Brewpub offered a casual dining experience that focused on “good beer and great food,” their website states.
Prior to Boulder Brewpub opening in May 2018, the restaurant Gray’s Tied House stood in the same building for nearly 12 years, according to WSJ.