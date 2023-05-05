Looking for fun ways to celebrate Mother’s Day while also supporting the local food pantry?
From 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) is hosting a wonderland-style tea party fundraiser to celebrate strong women and the important young girls in their life, according to a BPNN news release.
Local author Alina Loux will read aloud from her new book, “If You Were the Moon My Love,” which is scheduled to release in May. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.
Guests will also receive the chance to engage with strong, local female leaders and entrepreneurs during a kid-friendly Q&A. These speakers include Rye Kimmet (Kismet Books), Gail Ambrosius (Chocolatier), Rebecca Ribley (WKOW-TV), Samantha Pickering (Verona Police Department), Amy Adams (Verona Public Library) and Lily Edgar (Madison Ballet Ballerina), among others.
A selection of delicious tea cakes, sandwiches, sweets, beverages and activities will be available for people to enjoy, courtesy of Hy-Vee, Rusty Dog Coffee, 6&12 Tea Company and Craig’s Cakes. Funny Faces Balloons and Surroundings Events & Floral are providing decorations.
Additionally, last-minute Mother’s Day gifts will be available to purchase from local vendors.
The event will take place at BPNN’s new Kasieta Center and is appropriate for kids ages five and up. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children.
Tickets are available for purchase at bpnnevents.ticketleap.com/girls-rock-a-wonderland-tea-party/ or by calling BPNN at 608-848-2499.
All proceeds from the tea party will benefit BPNN’s food pantry. As inflation has driven up food costs and extra FoodShare benefits have expired, food insecurity is on the rise, according to the release. In the first quarter of 2023, visits to the pantry have increased by 130%.
BPNN operates one of the three busiest food pantries in Dane County and the largest pantry offering a grocery store style shopping experience.
“Food we aren’t able to recover or receive free from our partners, we have to purchase,” Food Pantry Director and Board Member Tracy Burton said in the release. “We can leverage the buying power from cash donations through bulk purchasing with local retailers and food banks. For just $150, we can stretch that amount to supply enough ingredients to feed a family for three months.”
BPNN has been in operation since 1986 and is a 100% volunteer run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and ending hunger throughout Dane County. Last year, BPNN served 37,000 individuals with food assistance, according to the release.
For more information and to donate online, visit bpnn.org.