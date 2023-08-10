More than a dozen county employees made their way to Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) on Friday, Aug. 4 to volunteer their time in the local fight against hunger and poverty.
Staffers from Dane County’s Prevention and Early Intervention Division spent the summer day at BPNN completing various tasks, from washing windows to working inside the pantry. These individuals were taking advantage of a program offered by the county that provides employees with eight hours of paid time off for community service.
County Executive Joe Parisi visited BPNN to personally thank employees, championing their choice to put service hours towards addressing food insecurity.
“Badger Prairie Needs Network is what happens when passion and competence come together,” he said to staff.
The number of families visiting the food pantry is up 2.5 times compared to 2022, according to a press release. BPNN is expected to serve an estimated 80,000 individuals in 2023 – up from 37,000 last year.
For more information about BPNN and ways to volunteer, visit bpnn.org.