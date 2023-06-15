Thousands of people arrived at Kahl Family Farm for an early start to their day on Saturday, June 10, spending the morning enjoying farm fresh breakfast foods, entertainment and meeting lots of furry/feathery friends.
Returning for its 44th year, the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm is an annual tradition that brings community members together to celebrate Wisconsin’s farm families. The Kahl family of Verona hosted this year’s event at the Kahl Family Farm.
Guests could choose from a menu of cheesy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, ice cream, cheese, milk and coffee. The breakfast line weaved around the entrance of the farm as hundreds waited in line for their meal.
In addition to breakfast, guests could participate in lots of different activities around the farm – from face painting and an ice cream eating contest to viewing machinery and petting animals. Live music was performed by local bluegrass band Soggy Prairie.
New this year, Breakfast on the Farm concluded with a live auction put on by Imkalhng Auctions, managed by Riley Kahl and family. Money received from the auction will benefit the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin – a nonprofit organization working to end poverty and help people in the county live better lives.