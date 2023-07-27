On Monday, July 24, deputy superintendent Chad Wiese and director of finance Pete Grender presented the Board of Education with an update regarding the district’s budget, along with impacts that will result from the passage of the biennial state budget.
Revenue limits will increase by $325 per pupil as a result of the state budget. Per Pupil Aid remains at $742 per pupil, the same as the 2022-23 school year.
“As a reminder, (the) revenue limit is the permission the state gives us in terms of annual spending,” Wiese said. “That spending comes from two revenue sources primarily: what the state provides, and what our local taxpayers provide.”
Funding for school-based mental health services will go out on a per pupil basis, with $25 million divided by the total current year enrollments in school districts and independent charter schools.
When it comes to Equalization Aid for the school district, it is determined by three different factors: the numbers of students, property value and spending. Generally, districts with higher property values per student will receive less aid.
Collective bargaining for the VASD budget is currently ongoing. A draft budget book will be released to the school board on Aug. 14, with a budget presentation on Monday, Aug. 21. The board will then pass a preliminary budget on Sept. 11, with the annual meeting and budget hearing set for Sept. 25.
The final 2023-24 budget will be presented at the Monday, Oct. 23 school board meeting.
Board notes
Assistant superintendent Angela Hawkins, along with director of technology Jason Rubo, presented updates to administrative rules regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“The last time this was updated was in 2016, so we just wanted to go through and make some little changes,” Rubo said.
Administrative Rule 471 – Student Internet Safety/Appropriate Use of Technology Rules was updated to include the responsible use of AI.
“AI technology can be a resource for enhancing learning and teaching experiences, but it must be used responsibly and ethically,” the rule states. “Students, teachers and staff members must ensure that any AI systems they use are age-appropriate and that they do not violate the privacy of other individuals. The use of AI for academic purposes should align with the district’s curriculum and instruction goals. Additionally, students, teachers and staff must use AI tools responsibly, avoiding any form of plagiarism or cheating. Failure to follow these guidelines may result in disciplinary action.”
Additionally, Rule 471 was updated to ensure parents monitor the use of internet and technology resources and set clear expectations of electronic device use during non-school hours.
Procedure 471P now includes the acknowledgement that district technology devices need to be returned with all accessories and in good working condition when leaving the district or at the end of a refresh cycle.