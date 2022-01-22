In April 2002, The Verona Press wrote a feature profile of then-Verona Area High School senior Casey Schorr.
In eighth grade, Schorr had started a T-shirt design and printing business with friends as coworkers and family as financiers.
While that business lasted five years, his attention then turned to college at University of Denver. But Schorr’s entrepreneurial spirit proved insatiable and he met a new business partner in a dorm room and the pair decided to start a business called Printfection with not much money nor experience. The small operation slowly grew from a printing press in a college dorm bedroom to a warehouse in Denver.
And on Dec. 22, 18 years later, Schorr and business partner Kevin Materi learned the business they had begun in 2004 while they were students in college had been acquired by Custom Ink of Fairfax, Virginia.
Custom Ink is a company with a backstory not unlike Printfection - it was founded in 1999 by three college classmates a year after they graduated. The company helps people to design custom T-shirts and gear for their clubs, companies, charities and even family reunions.
Schorr first met Custom Ink CEO Marc Katz in 2013 when Katz was on a ski trip to Colorado. Schorr was embarrassed to show him around Printfection’s “cheap office above a smelly restaurant.”
But as Katz had a similar story behind co-founding his company, he understood.
Katz kept in touch over the years and their relationship grew organically as Schorr and Materi pivoted their business model to help solve the logistical challenges of sending promotional products. The business now helps other businesses run public relations and marketing campaigns, Schorr said.
Printfection grew from offering custom online apparel to providing a “swag management” online management platform that provided a subscription model service to its customers to help with inventory management, global distribution, creating gift kits such as welcomes or for anniversaries, holding marketing giveaways and sending customers rewards.
Despite being acquired, for now Printfection will continue to operate as a largely independent unit led by its co-founders, while the companies work together to make the “swag management” platform available to Custom Ink’s existing customers and determine long-term plans for Printfection’s integration. Printfection had around 30 employees at the time of being acquired, Schorr said.
“Custom Ink, Swag.com, and Printfection share common DNA around custom products, customer focus, and community,“ Schorr said. “We all believe custom apparel and other branded products can bring people together, elevate events and strengthen communities; and this combination will elevate our ability to serve our existing and future customers with expanded resources, tools and support.”
For three years in a row, Printfection has been named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States, and it had year-over-year revenue growth of 85% from 2020 to 2021, Schorr said.
Perhaps some of that growth during the pandemic can be attributed to incidentally being prepared for it. Printfection became a remote company before the pandemic, having gone remote in December 2019. As it no longer was a printing company, there was no longer a need for an office, and its employees are spread all across the U.S.
“We had the simple dream to control our own destiny and do something exciting and creative with the Internet,” Schorr said. “Thankfully I had no idea how much work it would be, how long it would take, or how many mistakes we’d make… looking back, what I really crave is the continual learning and challenge of working hard toward an exciting opportunity… not the fleeting moment of ‘success’ experienced on top of the mountain.”