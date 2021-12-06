For lifelong Verona resident Doug Wilson – like many people over the past year and a half – the pandemic offered an opportunity to reevaluate the career he had spent many years in.
Wilson had been a union painter, but with public health mandates, painting jobs came to a stop early last year.
Being laid off for months spurred him to turn a three-decade hobby into his next occupation.
Wilson opened 608 Glass at 275 Bruce St. on Oct. 6, 2020 to sell a variety of products and accessories for smoking and vaping. The largest selection of items are the variety of locally-blown glass smoking instruments, but there are also rolling papers, ashtrays, lighters, and vaporizers.
He also sells CBD (cannabidiol) products -- one of the many chemical compounds found in cannabis and hemp, which is growing in popularity as an alternative treatment for pain, insomnia, stress and anxiety. And he sells Delta-8 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), a mild euphoric derived from hemp.
While a little off of the main shopping areas of Verona, Wilson couldn’t get city approval to be closer to downtown because his business is only considered 25% retail. With a glassworking studio on site, 608 Glass is also zoned as an industrial business.
Eventually he might offer glass blowing lessons in the backroom studio, which doesn’t use a big glass melting furnace but rather propane and oxygen at a workbench.
A friend of his owns the Bruce Street building and the suite had sat empty for three years, so Wilson got a deal on it.
He began the business online, promoting it through Instagram, YouTube and Facebook and hosting raffles for his social media followers, and kept growing the brand until he felt like retail was an option.
Even after opening, he continued to use his online presence to drive sales – getting his sister to watch the shop while he recorded videos.
Wilson said that he has been a consumer in this market for 30 years, so he has a good sense of how to pick and choose what sells.
“I always test things,” he said. “If I’m going to sell it, I’m going to use it. I’ve got to know what to recommend.”
As much as possible, he does not import products but instead chooses to put money back into the people and economy here in Wisconsin, he said.
He only imports things that are not made locally, such as some of the more complex electronic smoking devices.
608 Glass carries products from Gurn Glass, Jolly Glass, Opagon Glass, Honeybee Cannabis, and BioSpectrum CBD -- all out of Madison. He also carries Delta-8 products from Beleaf Labs of Waupaca.
CBD products have medicinal benefits, Wilson said. BioSpectrum makes a nasal decongestant spray that he said he’s “damn impressed with” and CBD can help wean people off opiates and prescription drug use, he said.
One of the transdermal CBD rubs he sells is used by mixed martial arts fighters in Madison after they’re “pretty sore from beating the hell out of each other,” Wilson said.
Besides for glass smoking tools, there are decorative marbles, drinking glasses and pendant necklaces available from the glassblowers. There are also locally-made tie-dyed shirts for sale.
While business had been decent for a while, things have been a lot slower at the shop the past few months, Wilson said. The transition to having a storefront has also been “weird,” he added, and he sells a lot more online than at the shop.
Part of that slow growth has been investing more into inventory than marketing, self-promoting as much as possible to save money while getting started.
Some business has been generated in unexpected ways. The store is one of the few in the area that carries the DynaVap brand of vaporizer devices, which he said has driven some traffic to the store through the locate-a-store feature on DynaVap’s website. He asks the company to send him “unique stuff” that they don’t send to other area shops.
But connections with so many glass artisans helps put him on the map, too.
“I help them out, they help me out, we help each other get through this pandemic,” he said.