For longtime residents of Paoli and Montrose, a building along Paoli Road holds a special place in their memories.
The 21,000-square-foot building along the banks of the Sugar River at 6858 Paoli Road is a former factory, which area farmers and landowners fondly recall as a source of dairy delicacies.
Tom Sarbacker, who grew up on a farm nearby, remembers how hard it was to balance a 10-pound block of butter on the back of his bicycle, having to carefully pedal it home on gravel roads.
Laura Roethlisberger remembers giving her sons a quart jar and one dollar to bring home “the most beautiful, thick cream in the world,” from which she crafted homemade whipped cream for pumpkin pie.
Swiss cheese, butter and processed milk were produced at the site for nearly a century. By the mid-1950s, the building was one of the largest dairy factories in the state, supporting hundreds of small dairy farmers in Dane, Iowa, Green, Rock and Lafayette counties.
It was purchased by the Pabst Company in 1955, but it was shut down in 1980 and the milk contracts were sold off to other production facilities.
Now, Sarbacker and Roethlisberger are two of the area residents who are helping bring a creamery back to the building, which had been a dairy hub shy of a century, from 1888 to 1980.
Nic Mink, co-founder and former CEO of Madison-based Sitka Salmon Shares, has left fish behind and turned his attention to cows as he’s begun work on a $10 million renovation of the building into Seven Acre Dairy Company, which will produce butter and ice cream, and be home to a boutique hotel and a cafe.
When Mink approached the Town of Montrose’s Land Use Committee (of which Sarbacker is a member) about the project, he was told he’d need more space for parking.
That’s how he connected with Roethlisberger, leaving her and her husband Phil a voicemail in spring last year. Initially, the Roethlisbergers were a bit skeptical about the call, as were the Sarbackers, from a Madison businessman proposing to build a hotel and restaurant in the unincorporated community of Paoli.
But despite their uncertainty and debating whether or not to phone him back, Laura and Phil ultimately returned Mink’s call and agreed to sell him part of their land that they had owned for nearly 70 years, which they had run as Paoli View Farm.
The couple had been approached over the years to sell the land by a church and another business, but had always turned down other offers.
The plot of land they sold to Mink has now come full circle. The Roethlisbergers purchased the 22 acres from Pabst in 1981 as Phil was already renting a machine shed located on the property and had his farming implements stored there.
Phil passed away in July of 2021, just a few months after that initial phone call from Mink. But the longtime farmer – who’d been working the land in Paoli since he was 19 in 1952 – died feeling hopeful after selling their land, his widow Laura said.
After speaking with Mink, the Roethlisbergers appreciated that he was “not pushy” and decided that his intentions were genuine and that he’s “a real go-getter.”
“Phil had a conversation with Nic in the early planning stages of this endeavor, so we as a family are excited to see this project become a reality,” Laura told the Press. “Paoli is an exquisite little town and well known. We wanted to help this become a successful endeavor, and bring history back. What really pleased us is we had the land rented already, but when the renter heard about this project, he was all for it. I’m really excited about it. I’m happy Phil was able to talk to Nic in the early stages before he passed away. He was all for this.”
Tom Sarbacker jokes that Mink should name it the “Roethlisberger parking lot” in honor of the land they sold.
Small ambitions
Tom Sarbacker and his wife Vicki raised four sons and a daughter on their Range Trail dairy farm just north of Paoli, not far from where Tom grew up as one of one of 11 children farming with his dad.
Despite founding the 165-acre farm in 1983, they still only have 65 cows. One of the Sarbacker sons, Joe, owns half of those cows with his wife Sarah.
Initially, Mink approached the Sarbackers just interested in learning more history about the nearby creamery. Tom not only got butter from there as a kid, but his dad sold milk to the factory, and Tom helped mow the lawn of the building when he was a little boy.
That conversation led to another – would the Sarbackers be interested in selling some of their milk to Seven Acre Dairy Company for its future butter and ice cream production? They said yes.
“It’s pretty cool that the dairy production that ended 40 years ago will now go back there,” Sarbacker said. “I don’t know what will happen, or how this will turn out, it’s just neat to see a little town like this come full circle. The buildings in other little towns are disintegrating, but out here everyone seems to have a concern with preventing that.”
The Sarbackers are happy to maintain a small herd of cows at their business, Fischerdale Holsteins. Tom said he’s never seen the purpose of family-owned dairy farms becoming big.
“It gets to be so massive, you’re managing people, not cows,” he said.
“Dairy farming is not a job, it’s a lifestyle that we believe in,” Vicki added. “It’s a lot of work, so we don’t get to go to a lot of places.”
The Sarbackers, with such a small farm, weren’t hurting for a new place to sell their milk, Tom said, but they were excited to be part of an opportunity that would reconnect them with their Paoli roots.
They currently sell all their milk to Baraboo-based Foremost Farms, a dairy cooperative owned and controlled by the dairy farmers who produce the milk used.
They won't be adding any cows to their herd to supply Seven Acre, they are just diverting some of that milk away from Foremost.
Initially, three out of the 14 weekly milking will now be diverted to Seven Acre Dairy, or roughly one and a half days’ worth of milk each week.
“We’re hoping it grows,” Tom said. “Foremost has been very receptive.”
During a groundbreaking event outside the Paoli Road building on April 29, the crowd was tickled by Mink’s catchline that most people are going to travel further to eat Seven Acre Dairy’s ice cream and butter than the milk itself that produces those goods.
Mink has not only tapped into local landowners and farmers, but he is also joining forces with another local dairy producer – Landmark Creamery in Paoli – owned by Anna Thomas Bates and Anna Landmark. Those two women are set to help Mink’s dreams launch, as the future company’s chief dairy officers.
“We’re getting to know them, they’re very knowledgeable, they’re a big link,” Tom said. “They know what they’re doing, we know what we’re doing, we’re honored to be a part of it.”
“Watching it unfold and come alive is so intriguing,” Vicki added.