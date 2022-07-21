While Verona marked 175 years as a City last month, an educational facility celebrated 50 years of serving the community last month.
The Caring Center and Verona Montessori House is marking 50 years in Verona. The 402 W. Verona Ave. school has been serving Verona since 1972 with early child care and education for children ages 2-11.
“Many families have sent children to us over the years so we feel like a big part of Verona's history,” administrator Regina Kane told the Press. “I've been here 35 years myself and we've adapted over and over to the changing needs of families.”
As administrator, Kane’s job is to oversee the daily operations of the center, its compliance with regulations, that all staff have what they need, along with the help of two other office staff.
“I have amazing assistance,” Kane said. “We each have a piece to keep the place going and operating.”
Current and former staff celebrated with a dinner and party on June 9.
“Fifty years is a big milestone in our industry,” Kane said. “A lot of programs have come and gone from Verona over the years, but we have been consistently here. What makes us different is we are not the newest or shiniest place, but the staff translate our goals to children. We pride ourselves on low staff turnover. We stand out because of this long-term commitment.”
Part of that consistency is the facility had the same owners for 48 years, until they retired January 2019.
“It was a seamless transition,” Kane said. “We’re really excited, it’s maintained the feel of being a family-based business. It was purchased by a family who wanted to keep that unique piece – not being a chain. The new owners felt things were running well here, they were excited about the offerings we have here, and their goal is to stay that stable part of the community. Following this very smooth transition, we have continued to meet the wide variety of needs for high quality, educational children's programming in the Verona area.”
The Caring Center was begun in 1972 as a part-day educational preschool called Happy Day Nursery.
It was founded by Thelma Peters, a third-grade teacher from Verona, and Diane Peters, who at the time was a senior year education student at the University of Wisconsin.
The original facility was a rented classroom in the St. Andrew’s Church educational building, but the program later moved to a small house.
In 1982, Diane Peters took over as director of Happy Day Nursery.
“The following year, the need became apparent for a full-time program and a facility which could accommodate this growth,” Kane said. “The search began for a larger building, and the name was changed to more accurately reflect the new scope of services offered – such as the full day program –and shortly after, a kindergarten program.”
Happy Day Nursery became The Caring Center and in 1984, the business opened at its present location on Main Street.
In 1986, The Caring Center began a separate school-age program for children from first through fifth grade. As this program experienced continued growth, 1987 brought the construction of a completely new building behind the original structure. This provided space for the part day preschool programs and the school-age program.
The adjacent round building was remodeled in 1989 and offered part day programs for two-year-olds. Also in 1989, the upstairs of the back building was completed and now offers a game room for school-agers and a quiet room for reading, homework, or just enjoying some peaceful time after a busy school day.
In 2012, apart from being their 40th anniversary, was also the year The Caring Center opened its doors to a new collaborative Pre-K program in partnership with the Verona Area School District.
“We were an active participant with our school district through the entire planning process for the Pre-K program and we are pleased to be a part of this program that has given many more children an opportunity to attend a quality preschool program,” Kane said. “I think we’ve developed a really strong partnership with VASD for the Pre-K program, creating a seamless ability for children to move on from Pre-K into Kindergarten. I hope the strong partnership with the district continues. I personally see kids have such a positive experience with Pre-K, becoming confident with their own abilities, ready to head off and tackle new challenges.”
Original owners and founders Diane and Jim Peters retired in January of 2019 and ownership was transferred to Michael Thomas and his family.
“There have been many changes in the community since we first opened our doors,” Kane said. “As Verona has been growing, our center has done several expansions to our after-school programs to accommodate the need for quality programs designed specifically for these busy ages. Parents can be at work with the peace of mind of knowing that their children have a variety of constructive activities and caring staff available to them.”
Kane began at the school as a fourth and fifth grade teacher, but when the original owner Diane Peters wanted to transfer out of administration, she asked Kane to step into the role, which Kane has served in since 1994. Diane Peters continued her association with the Caring Center as the company president until her retirement in 2019.
As an elementary school teacher herself, Kane started her own family out in traditional school. When she was new to the Madison area with a three-year-old daughter, she was looking for a place for her daughter, and discovered The Caring Center. While she only intended for her daughter to be there a year or two before moving onto the public school system, that didn’t happen.
“I decided that this was an unusual place,” Kane said. “At the time, childcare centers didn’t have the best reputations of staff. When I saw all the things being done here, it felt like the right place for my daughter. And since then, both of my grandsons have had the opportunity to go to preschool here.”
Providing care
The Caring Center and Verona Montessori House are licensed for 114 students and right now have around 100 enrolled, with 17 staff members. The after-school program numbers vary, Kane said.
They focus on ages 2-11, serving students through the end of their elementary school years.
Its programs include a 2 to 3-year-old preschool program, 3 to 4-year old preschool program, 4 to 5-year-old preschool program, Montessori school, after-school enrichment programs, and a summer camp.
“Infant care is not our niche,” Kane said.
“We are child care, or educational preschool, or early care. We are not a day care,” Kane added. “We are focused on ‘what do children need to learn, how do we get them there?’”
While they are a non-denominational facility with a very low-key Christian aspect, Kane said it is a subtle presence and not present in the public school 4K (Pre-K) collaboration.
2011 brought exciting changes to the school-age building, which underwent major remodeling and redecorating to create a new premier space for the center’s oldest children, dubbed “C.C.’s Clubhouse.” That year also marked the first year of a before school option for the Montessori group as well as an extended day choice for Montessori Families.
In 2016, the center purchased two 14-passenger buses that allow it to transport its children to and from local elementary schools for C.C.’s Clubhouse, the school-age program.
During summer, all of the classrooms transform into a more relaxed ‘summer camp’ feel, with some outside learning.
“Staff have been committed to connecting kids with nature, getting them outdoors, unplugging a bit, getting them to tune into what’s happening outside,” Kane said.
And there’s more to the school buildings than meets the eye at first glance.
“Sometimes people drive by and don’t know about all the playground space tucked behind back,” Kane said. “We’re quietly doing good things here for kids in these buildings.”
Embracing Montessori
Montessori is an alternative philosophy to traditional early education, which was developed by the Italian physician Maria Montessori in the early 1900s.
The Caring Center has not always offered Montessori. In the fall of 2007, the center marked its 35th year serving children and families with the addition of a part-day Montessori preschool program.
“We really see the value in both our traditional classrooms and the Montessori style,” Kane said. “Verona is a community that embraces choice for families. The Caring Center offers an opportunity to offer more choice for Verona. Some families find traditional education a match, some find Montessori is for them.”
Kane said that Maria Montessori would take-in children off the streets of Italy while their parents were working and focused on “natural learning” more than prepared learning, without as much direct teacher interference as traditional educational modalities.
“We had had a long-time interest in the Montessori philosophy and felt the time was right to introduce a Montessori choice for families in Verona,” Kane said. “Area families warmly welcomed the program.”
Pandemic pause
Like many other businesses and schools nationwide, The Caring Center closed from March to June of 2020, marking the only time in its half century of existence it had to close its doors to students.
“It’s difficult to weather a pandemic in an environment where kids are naturally closer together,” Kane said. “There were too many unknowns. We needed to take a breather, take a step back and look at things, decide what was safe for children and staff, take some time to listen to concerns and hesitation so we could train on some new protocols for safety so that everyone could feel comfortable. We did see lower student numbers a little bit during the pandemic.”
Community schooling
The Caring Center’s long-term presence in Verona has led to a multi-generational community.
Kane, who moved to Verona from Madison several years ago, said she rarely can go shopping at Miller and Sons Supermarket without bumping into current or past students or parents who excitedly share they’ve now graduated from college or got a law degree or are studying overseas, moving on to doing great things in the world after leaving The Caring Center.
“I think parents send their children to us because we have been such a stable part of the community while they’ve seen other places come and go,” she said. “We see a lot of students now whose parents were once children here. Generations of kids pass through. That’s probably one of the things that’s most incredible about our center – that strong tie in our community.”
“I’m proud we’ve been able to remain a kind of presence,” she added. “Verona has seen so many facilities come in and not be sustained. With our relationships between staff and families, we’ve earned a lot of respect in our community.”
Kane said part of that strong tie and presence in the community is thanks to The Caring Center’s founders, which is what has encouraged her to work there for over three decades.
“For me, one reason I’ve probably stayed as long as I have, was longtime owners Jim and Diane Peters,” she said. “I have so much respect for them. They are the most ethical people I have ever met. Everything they did was tied into ‘is this what’s best for children?’ They were strongly committed to making sure staff had good healthcare, insurance and childcare benefits to make sure staff saw this as a career and not as a brief stop on the way to something else.”
Which is why, even after 35 years, Kane has no plans to retire in the near future.
“I still love to come into my job every day, I say that with 100 percent honesty,” she said.
The community at The Caring Center and Verona Montessori House also helps create kinder and more respectful youths as they head onto other schools in the district, Kane said.
“I think we really work hard with our kids’ social and emotional learning skills, teaching them to respect each other, training them to want to be good people,” Kane said. “There’s so much concern with children in the school district about ‘what are they missing that they are bullying each other and horrific incidents happen in school?’ Here, we have connections – relationships – kids come back who’ve been gone for years and still say positive things. The kids checking staff out at Miller and Sons tell us really great memories. All those things I think make a difference. I hope we are a lasting memory for kids.”