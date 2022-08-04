“Mansion Murder” takes its inspiration from a Scottish Highlands estate. It’s the hardest out of all the rooms with roughly half of people failing to escape, but still “very fun” co-owner Jase Holland told the Press.
If you’re looking for a mental challenge or brain teaser, you might consider making the newly-opened Escapology escape rooms a future destination.
The new escape room business finally opened at 160 Keenan Court on Thursday, July 14, “out of the blue” co-owner Jase Holland told the Press.
Since then, it’s been slow on weekdays, but the weekends have been “surprisingly busy,” he said of the entertainment space he opened with his wife Erin.
Four out of the planned six escape rooms are now ready for booking.
The available games ready now with brain-bending puzzles are “Mansion Murder,” “Antidote,” “Lost City,” and “The Code.” Coming soon are “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure.”
The business will host a grand opening event on Monday, August 8, where people can take sneak peeks and glances into the escape rooms.
To play the games, people can book online or can walk-in, though the former is recommended to ensure preferred rooms are available at desired times. The last bookings will be at 8 p.m.
There is a party room available for rent.
There is a wheelchair elevator providing access down to the escape rooms. It will be designed to look like a hot air balloon, matching the overall steampunk theme of Escapology’s interior decorating.