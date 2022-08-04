Birds of a feather flock together – both literally, like the two dozen northern bobwhite quail delivered earlier this month to the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability – and metaphorically, like the conservation-minded folks who joined forces to make it happen.
Shedd and Caroline Farley of the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road, welcomed a box of 25 bobwhite quail on July 9, with the intention of helping revitalize the quail population in Wisconsin. One quail flew away immediately, so the Center’s covey sits at two dozen birds.
“This is a first-time project for us,” Caroline told the Press. “There are many people who are doing this in Wisconsin to help revitalize the bobwhite quail population. They’re beautiful looking creatures.”
A longtime friend and a former Farley Center board member, Dr. John Barnes, provided the Farleys with the quail.
Right up the road from the Farley Center, Barnes’ homestead, Prairie Spirit Farm, has been helping reintroduce quail in the area off and on for 50 years.
A retired veterinarian, Barnes is something of a quail middleman – he does not raise the birds from eggs himself, but rather gets them from Iowa after hatching and brings them back to his farm in the Town of Springdale, where he then finds homes for them mostly through a word-of-mouth network of local conservationists and quail enthusiasts.
“John's place is a hidden gem on Spring Rose Road,” Caroline said. “He has been doing the quails for a long time and turned us onto the idea. “We looked at his set up in November 2021, and ordered our bobwhite quail. We had been anticipating these new visitors at the Center, and finally they arrived on July 9. We just hope they can thrive at the Center.”
Over the next couple of weeks, the Farleys will start a slow release of the covey of quail into the fields and woodlands of the Center’s property.
Right now, they are safely housed inside a boxy hutch tucked away on a part of the Farley Center land where there’s less foot traffic, just around a bend from the beehives.
Building the quail coop was Shedd’s “winter project” but it became a spring and summer project, too, and he finished it just two days before the quail finally arrived. Though not to deter potential future quail caregivers – that delay was more the result of having so many other things going on at the Center than it was the difficulty of building the hutch.
The eight-foot-tall coop was constructed with wood reclaimed from the Farley Center land – downed trees and culled invasives such as box elder, turned to lumber in a sawmill on the property.
Initially, the quail are expected to willingly come back to the familiarity and safety of the hutch after first being given the opportunity to roam freely, but over time, they’ll venture further out.
The coop was built with a circular port with a little gate that can be raised and lowered – called a recall funnel – that helps keep the birds in and predators out when needed.
The free-roaming quail are encouraged to return by keeping several back in the hutch, who will call for the others to return, Shedd explained. Sometimes these hutches are referred to as callback cages or recall pens for that reason.
Shedd and Caroline go over to Barnes’ 200-acre property frequently to walk and the Farleys also host an annual event at his prairie, which is what provided Barnes with the opportunity to introduce them to the idea of quail restoration.
“They’re native to the area, this is a repopulating attempt,” Shedd said. “We won’t know how this has gone until we happen to run into a few quail running around the property. I knew they were native and I knew we probably didn’t have any here, but it didn’t occur to me to ever get a box.”
Barnes remains in communication with the Farleys, continuing to provide tips and tricks to ensure that the Farley’s fledgling covey can thrive. He helped them find a spot to place the hutch, at a distance from their house and away from people, where the nearest field is just cover crops, but in an open area with woodland.
Quail like open fields and scant plant cover, Barnes said, which he specially mows to achieve at Prairie Spirit Farm.
“It’s thick here, so we mow, there’s not a lot of crop waste here,” he said. “Up there at Farley Center, it will be interesting to see how things go.”
He’s also been on hand to guide them when they’ve had questions about the type of feed, such as game bird starter versus chick starter.
Ultimately, the goal for the Farley’s covey is simply to support restoration of the northern bobwhite quail population.
As a Center with sustainability as one of its tenets, the Farleys didn’t bring the birds to their property for profit – they don’t plan to sell quail eggs or hunt the birds. In the spirit of another one of the Center’s pillars, they hope to provide the birds a place of peace.
Bird calls and a spiritual calling
Dr. John Barnes moved to his Springdale farm sanctuary from Indiana in 1972, where a native covey of bobwhite quail on his new property became the inspiration and stimulus for his determination to save the species from becoming endangered.
Changes in agricultural practices have led to a steep decline of quail populations in Wisconsin, he said.
“Farming has changed so much from their high population,” Barnes said. “They are sort of an indicator species of agricultural changes like amphibians and reptiles can be. They are ground-nesting birds, not tree birds, so they rely on the health of the land. When agribusinesses heavily use genetically-modified seeds and chemicals and so forth, you have basically created an area where the ground isn’t healthy and the land is less desirable to birds. Birds who live on the ground are the most vulnerable.”
While vulnerable, the birds are not picky. Quail will eat bugs, as well as green clover, sorghum, and plants with small seeds.
“They have a very wide diet preference, they are quite generalist, they eat all kinds of greens out of convenience, and tiny seeds, but experiment with finding bugs around them,” Barnes said.
Replenishing the brood
Barnes drives to Iowa once a year where he procures day-old quail, which he brings back to his farm to raise until they are past a critical age of temperature sensitivity where they can’t survive cold fronts.
Normally the bobwhite quail is born around June, or in warmer months.
“They don’t begin life in the cold in the wild,” Barnes said.
Though, as the northern bobwhite quail is native to Wisconsin, the bird grows hardy to the colder weather.
“There are all other kinds of quail in the United States depending upon if you’re in the northeast or southwest, but here it’s all bobwhite quail,” Barnes said.
The covey he delivered to the Farleys were around six to seven weeks old, he said.
“They’re pretty adept at six weeks old to survive,” Barnes said.
Barnes recommends keeping the quail in their pen for four weeks, and then letting out just a few at a time. The ones who are kept back in the pen call for the others to return.
“They do talk to one another quite a bit,” Barnes said. “There are different types of covey calls -- ones to assemble, alarm calls, breeding calls. They are quite vocal at times, but they can be very silent, too.”
He currently sources the birds from Iowa because a hatchery he used to go to in Racine closed down years ago.
“It’s pretty much been Iowa because they have a good stronghold of the birds there naturally,” Barnes said.
The United States Department of Agriculture funds a program in Southeast Iowa to promote quail habitats and buffer zones, and there are no programs like that in Wisconsin, he said.
Spreading word, not just wings
Barnes raises around 100 quails per year on average, up to 125 at most.
He doesn’t have a website, social media, or even an email address – so he isn’t widely marketing his quail-rearing passion project. People typically discover him through word-of-mouth.
He said there is a Southwest Wisconsin bobwhite quail interest group, but it’s a loosely-organized association, and he said the Southern Wisconsin chapter of national conservation organization Quail Forever is “off the radar.”
Even so, he still finds people interested in buying his quail from communities such as Oregon, Barneveld, and Blanchardville.
“Individuals who have taken it upon themselves to do something,” he said.
The restoration effort takes dedication. Raising the birds to adulthood can be an uphill battle, Barnes said.
“It’s difficult in winter with ice storms and heavy snow, but they can survive in Wisconsin,” he said. “Back in the 1930s and 1940s they were common here, but they’ve been on a downward trajectory since.”
A contributing factor to that downward trajectory may be that there is still a hunting season for the bird, Barnes said.
“There are so few surviving coveys, I don’t understand why there’s a season,” he said.
Like most goods and products in recent months, Barnes has had to raise the price per quail to match inflation. He used to charge $2.50 per bird, but right now it’s $3.25 a head.
“Grain prices have changed, feed has escalated,” Barnes said.
Finding the time to make his dreams take flight
The former veterinarian said that when he still had his practice, oftentimes he was too busy for his side project, but after he retired, he could really jump into his hobby full-time.
He’s been consistently raising quail for the past four years, but over the years he’s had gaps or lapses of up to five years in length not caring for broods of the bird. In part, that’s because he’s gotten discouraged along the way, he said. It is a time-consuming passion, requiring more time to be spent than just with the birds – such as invasive plant species control to ensure a desirable habitat for them.
Another tricky part of the process is keeping the birds confined to just his own property. Quail have a three-mile hunting/foraging radius once settled, but they also wander to find a spot they instinctively feel is best for their survival. Despite his best efforts, there’s no guarantee that is going to be on Barnes’ land, even though his 110 acres of savanna is good for quail because of its lighter cover.
“People have to realize the quail may move, but hopefully to areas that have a natural environment for them,” Barnes said.
And – of course – he cannot protect them from natural predators such as hawks, owls, weasels, or foxes, but he said he finds quails are pretty savvy and aware birds that seek safety in numbers.
In his barn, floor-to-rafters chicken wire netting and fencing keeps raccoons from enjoying a snack.
Barnes thinks that part of the northern bobwhite quail’s decline in Wisconsin is simply because of a lack of awareness that the species was ever native to this region. He said in parts of Iowa, the first quail spottings of the year are as much of a sign of the arrival of spring as bluebird sightings are.
“Their population has been greatly diminished here for so long that people don’t think about them, people don’t even realize the quail were ever here,” Barnes said.
“I’m originally from Indiana, where they’re a common bird, but when I got to Wisconsin, I grew to love them,” he added. “This project is just an effort to try to do something to restore their populations here.”