AJ's Pizza, located at 300 S. Main St. in Verona, is going out of business next Saturday.
"AJ's is closing," owner AJ Ramirez wrote on his business' Facebook page. "Sat 3/12 is our last day. We are no longer doing delivery, carryout only. hours are limited. thank you for your support."
The business Started Jan. 1, 2013. In addition to pizza, the restaurant sold sub sandwiches, gyros, salads, calzones, spaghetti, fish and shrimp dinners.
No reason for the close was given in the Facebook announcement.