Angel’s Wish, a nonprofit, all-volunteer cat and kitten organization, has started construction on an expansion to its pet adoption and resource center in Verona.
The organization will be joining new and existing spaces together for a 3,000-square-foot expansion that will “create better experiences for cats and the people who love them,” a May 24 news release states.
The expansion will double the organization’s footprint in the business condo complex at 161 Horizon Drive in Verona. Once completed, the facility will include a dedicated medical room, more visiting rooms for potential adopters to meet adoptable cats, more cat condos, a dedicated room for nail trim and microchipping services, a training room for workshops and volunteer orientations, and more, according to the news release.
Construction started in April and is expected to take around six months.
An unexpected monetary gift from a donor’s estate arrived just as the condominium units adjoining Angel’s Wish became available for sale.
The donation covered the cost of buying the condo units, but the community’s support is needed to complete construction, the news release states. Angel’s Wish is hoping to raise at least $150,000 to help with construction costs.
Naming opportunities for rooms in the expanded facility are available. Donors can honor or
remember a pet, person, or family, or even include their business or organization with a customized plaque on the door or wall of the area being sponsored.
Angel’s Wish was founded in 2000 by volunteers inspired to create a community where animals were not euthanized because of a lack of boarding space. They’ve grown from first helping primarily Dane County animals to now helping vulnerable cats throughout South Central Wisconsin and beyond. Angel’s Wish is an all-volunteer, nonprofit charitable organization
Over ten thousand cats and kittens have found new homes through the organization, according to the news release.
To learn more about the project, including project details, floor plans, or to donate, visit angelswish.org/buildingfortomorrow.