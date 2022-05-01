If you love traditional Mexican burritos, tacos and tortas -- a new restaurant opening at 160 Kenan Court aims to hit the mark by offering authentic birria, carne asada, al pastor, and pollo.
While authentic meats will be a core part of the menu at Aztec Taqueria, vegans and vegetarians can also enjoy marinated tofu.
Homemade corn tortillas and freshly-prepared green and red salsas will also be an integral part of the fare.
The business aims to open on Cinco de Mayo, and the owner is putting the finishing touches on the space this week.
The restaurant will gave a garage door that will open up on nice days to an outside seating patio, as well as a indoor bar with a window that can be opened up to the outside.
Desserts such as tres leches cake, horchata and churros will also feature on the menu, along with agua frescas -- blends of fresh fruit and water in flavors like mango pineapple and cucumber lime.
Teachers and "local heroes" such as police officers, fire fighters, and emergency services personnel may get a complimentary meal of two tacos and a side of rice and beans during a special pre-opening event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.