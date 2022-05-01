Blooms, a locally owned flower shop that opened in Verona in 2015 has moved out of its 205 S. Main St. location.
While it is up and running at its new location and taking deliveries, currently it isn't open for pick-ups at the new location.
“Our shop is moving to another location in Verona, where we’ll get to better serve all of your flower needs,” the business wrote on Facebook.
The new location is a farm house at 7222 Pine Row in the Town of Verona.
“We are super excited to keep the house in our family and be able to plant more of our flowers going forward,” owner Brandi Mueller told the Press.
For more information, visit bloomsbybrandi.com.