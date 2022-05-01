Whether you're looking for an espresso or a cocktail, soon Verona will have a new option for both. Hodge Podge is a cafe and cocktail bar aiming to open at 160 Kenan Court sometime in June.
Cocktails of all sorts from Mimosas and Mojitos to Old Fashioneds and Blood Marys are planned for the menu, along with coffee and tea drinks.
The businessowners also plan to make sustainability practices a core part of its identity, including serving to-go coffees in glass jars with lids which can be returned for discounts on future orders, cloth napkins, refurbished furniture, reclaimed materials for the bar and shelves, and composting the coffee grounds, tea leaves and cocktail garnishes.
It also is vinting and bottling its own brand of wine.
More information is available at hodgepodgemadison.com.