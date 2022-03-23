On Feb. 7, the Vincenzo Plaza Citgo, 991 Kimball Lane, and Caffe Depot – a coffee and bakery shop inside the gas station – posted on the door to the business, and on Facebook, that they planned to temporarily close.
“To our customers, due to the conditions far beyond our control we will be closing. Due to Covid, employee shortages, gas cost and inflation we have no choice but to close the store for the month of February and see what the world looks like in March. We are truly so sorry for this inconvenience, but we have no control over the existing market conditions. It has been a pleasure serving you all,” the sign and Facebook post read, with the latter adding, “It is with great sadness that we announce this. We will miss you!”
When the business had not reopened as of March 10, the Verona Press reached out to general manager Matrina Gleiter for an update on if it would reopen, and she said that the business will remain closed.
As for the future of the building itself, Gleiter said she was “not sure.”
“The owner will not put the building up for sale,” she said. “He will keep it.”
The nozzles at the Kimball Lane gas station’s pumps have been covered with “out of order” bags.