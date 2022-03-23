The escape room chain Escapology is opening a location in Verona this May.
The business is currently under construction at 160 Keenan Court.
Customers can play in private teams of two to eight players by working together solve puzzles and unlock clues that will free them from a themed room, according to the website.
Themes will include a Scooby Doo room, a murder in a mansion, seeking treasure in an ancient city, and creating an antidote to a contagious virus.
Verona will be the first Escapology location in Wisconsin. This seems to follow a trend for the chain across the Midwest as it has one location each in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri.
There are around 50 locations worldwide, though the majority are within the United States.
Visit escapology.com/en/verona-wi for more information.