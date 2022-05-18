A joint business serving-up burgers, beers, pizza, and wings has permanently closed at 1050 N. Edge Trail.
Monk's Bar and Grill and WisCow Pizza and Wings, which shared a building near the corner of North Main Street and Cross Country Road, initially announced a temporary closure on Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2 due to shortages in staffing.
“We apologize for the last-minute notice and any inconvenience it may have caused, we appreciate your understanding,” a Facebook post read.
That May 1 Facebook promised the business would "update you tomorrow evening with more information for our Verona location, stay tuned."
However, it wasn't until May 10 that manager Gregory Hedrich posted an update to Facebook.
“Monk’s Bar and Grill in Verona has closed its doors after five and a half years of serving the Verona community,” the update read. “We are so grateful for the love and support we received from guests, our staff, and the citizens of the Verona area for your patronage since opening our doors in late 2016.”
The owners of the property are waiting on final approval to redevelop the area where Monk’s Bar and Grill currently is located, according to the statement.
“We are going to redevelop this site into a mixed use building with commercial on the lower level and residential above,” Hedrich told the Press on May 11.
“We had hoped to keep doors open and release information to the public about next steps,” the Facebook statement added. “However, due to unforeseen staffing problems and lingering effects of the pandemic, we closed our doors on Sunday, May 1. We were able to sit down with our staff during the staffing issue and let them know that they have jobs waiting for them at any other Madison-area Monk’s location if they so choose.”
This closure will not affect any of the other six Monk’s Bar and Grill locations, which continue to operate normally, Hedrich said.