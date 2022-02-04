Noodles and Company opening
The Press reached out to Noodles and Company for an update on when it will open at 611 Hometown Circle.
“I’m reaching out with the exciting news that Noodles and Company, the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, will be opening its newest location in Verona on Wednesday, February 9,” public relations rep Yvonne Lo told the Press.
Eno Vino coming
Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro, a tapas bar and restaurant with two locations currently in Madison, plans to open a location in Verona, according to a Dec. 10 Wisconsin State Journal article.
The Verona location of Eno Vino is set to be in the Market No. 5 building on W. Verona Ave. The location was chosen in part due to its proximity to Epic Systems, the Verona-based health records software company, the article states.
Co-owner Jose Granados is originally from Mexico City. He moved to Wisconsin in 1998 and then to Madison in 2004 to become the chef at the original Eno Vino, and created the menu for the restaurant.
Cobalt Restaurant Group is the company behind Eno Vino. The group also owns Palette Bar and Grill in Hotel Indigo in Madison.
Multiple attempts to reach Granados for more information were not returned by press time on Jan. 25.
Icki Sticki moving
Recently the building that formerly housed a Michael’s Frozen Custard and then Treads Bar and Grill – at 407 W. Verona Ave. – has been receiving a facelift after sitting dormant for years.
The Press reached out to city administrator Adam Sayre for information and he shared that Icki Sticki, the ice cream and coffee shop currently located at 103 S. Main St. will be moving there.
A message to the business for more information was not returned by press time on Jan. 25.
Gingko Tree returning
Longtime gift shop The Gingko Tree is returning to Verona after three years.
The store was housed from 2015 to 2019 at 107 S. Main St. in Verona but then moved to Paoli.
Sunday, Jan. 23 was the business’ last day at its Paoli Road location and it plans to move back to Verona in early May, according to its Facebook page.
The new address will be 160 Keenan Court, in the building behind Gus' Diner and Pizza Ranch.
The business began as Simple Gifts Gallery in New Glarus in 1994 and became The Gingko Tree when it relocated to Madison in 2005.