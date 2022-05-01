After 15 years in Verona, The Purple Goose, a woman’s clothing and fashion accessory boutique, closed up shop in the city in September 2020 and moved to Paoli. It had been located in The Matts House, 101 N. Main St., now home to Kismet Books.
Earlier this month, the business announced that it will be opening up a shop in Verona once again, at 205 S. Main St., formerly home to Blooms flower shop. It expects to move-in sometime in May.
The Paoli shop will remain open and the business will operate out of two locations.
For more information, visit shopthepurplegoose.com.