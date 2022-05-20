A five-hour event on Sunday, April 24 featuring five Ukrainian beer recipes was a huge success, Wisconsin Brewing Company bar and events manager Sara Eustice told the Press.
Because there were five other breweries involved, it took a couple weeks to figure out how much money was raised, but Eustice has now confirmed that $31,000 was raised, which has gone to Pravda Brewery, located in the city of Lviv, Ukraine.
There were 3,000 people in attendance and they sold over 4,500 beers, Eustice said. They sent the funds to Pravda Brewery.
“From there it will continue to help the Ukrainian army,” she said,
The Brew for Ukraine event was prompted by the Lviv brewery. Pravda welcomed brewers around the world to brew-up its recipes and serve them, as a global show of support for Ukraine.
The brewery shared not only five of its beer recipes, but also the original label art and graphics for brewers worldwide to replicate in their own communities.
Five Madison-area breweries collaborated to create the “Victory Series,” using five Pravda recipes.
The beers include Putin Huylo, dry hopped strong ale from Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company; Syla, a Belgian tripel from Giant Jones Brewing Company; Red Eyes, an American red ale from Working Draft Beer Company; Frau Ribbentrop, a Belgian witbier from Vintage Brewing Company; and From San To Don, a Ukrainian imperial stout from Grumpy Troll Brewpub.
At the event, there were also commemorative shirts, water bottles and tumblers sold in Ukraine’s national colors of blue and gold, along with pies, scones, cookies, breads and bars from Sugar River Country Bakery and cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Anastasiia Stanila, a Ukraine native, ran the Stand with Ukraine Raffle, with profits going towards soldiers' needs and evacuated families.