The modest man leading a Verona grocery store that has fed the community for over a century has been named the Wisconsin Grocers Association’s ‘Grocer of the Year.’
Carl Miller was awarded the honor on Wednesday, July 13 at the 210 S. Main St. store, by members of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, while surrounded by his staff.
This award has been honoring Wisconsin grocers since 1974. This is Miller's first award in this category, but he has been honored by WGA in the past, such as receiving the 2014 Community Service Award.
The Grocer of the Year award recognizes grocers for “all the things they do” from the people they provide jobs for to the ways they make the community better, and excellence in operations, WGA president Brandon Scholz said during the award ceremony.
“The customer service is second to none, as Carl and his employees continue to carry out groceries for customers as his father did before him,” his nomination submission read. “Where other stores stop with customer service at the door, Carl is out helping customers with flat tires, running a brat stand during summer and fall and attending the county fair where he sponsors all ribbons and purchases livestock from the local 4-H club. As a humble man, you will not see his name or his picture on any of these. If anything at all, it will be the store's logo as he puts its success ahead of his personal success.”
Miller started in the grocery business as a young boy alongside his two brothers working for his father, Keith. The store is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, and Carl has spent 60 years at the store.
In 2009, a second Miller and Sons location opened in Mount Horeb.
Currently, the fifth generation of the Miller family are involved in the stores. This includes Carl’s nephew at the Mount Horeb location and Carl’s daughter at the Verona location.
“When this award came up, I couldn’t think of anyone who is a better example for our community and it reflects in all the staff,” Corey Larson, the store’s account representative from Indianapolis Fruit Company, said during the July 13 ceremony. “Carl is a tremendous person. I don’t think there’d be a Verona without him. It’s always a pleasure working with him.”
Four employees worked on Miller's nomination including Miller’s daughter Andrea, alongside Drew Potter, Amber Roach, and Dana Knudtson.
“I can’t tell you how happy I am that you were nominated,” Scholz said. “Grocer of the Year is the pinnacle of what being a grocer is all about. Carl has had a longtime history from being here when he was a kid to passing it over to the next generation. The judges talked about all the things that make you the epitome of what a grocer should be. You are dedicated, work hard for staff and community, and you went through COVID-19 and challenges and changes with everyone. I’m so happy you are Grocer of the Year.”
“There’s got to be someone more qualified than me,” Miller said. “I thank all my help. It’s been a good run.”
Miller will be formally honored at a WGA awards banquet in October.
“It’s been 120 years of excellent customer service at this family-owned grocery store in Verona and Mount Horeb and that will continue with the fifth generation of Miller’s getting ready to take over,” Carl’s nomination submission read. “You can count on continued greetings and smiles anytime you come by the Miller’s locations.”