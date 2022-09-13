After five hours without a call, the Verona Fire Department responded to three calls in rapid succession following a power outage that affected parts of Verona on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The fire department was not alone in the sudden uptick in calls. Within a span of 15 minutes, police and other emergency personnel had to respond to alarm bells in apartment buildings on Prairie Heights Drive and New Age Circle, a medical emergency on South Franklin Street, and perform an elevator rescue on Acker Lane.
The incidents were all the result of the power outage in Verona.
A local operations manager for Alliant Energy shared with the Press that the outage was caused by a lightning arrestor which impacted 2,850 customers for approximately 67 minutes from 10:39 p.m. to 11:46 p.m. on Sept. 6.