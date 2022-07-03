A loan from the City of Verona will help ensure ‘all is good’ for the business moving into the space at 300 S. Main St.
Alice Good will be taking over the space that was vacated by Tuvalu Coffeehouse in December. Like its predecessor, Alice Good will be a coffee café, and will aim to be specialists in Colombian coffee.
Co-owner Ralph Stern has always been a coffee aficionado, but how he ended up living in Colombia – a country with coffee often regarded as some of the highest quality in the world – was more by chance than by design.
Stern was born and raised in the Madison area but moved away for college.
He’d studied economics and after college in 2008, decided to go to Paris for a summer for business school, and he loved it so much, he decided to stay there, until “just one year” became eight years.
He met his wife in France, but she was a Colombian native, and was just visiting. Stern relocated with her to the South American country and lived there for five years.
“It was a happy accident that I was a coffee freak,” he said.
But while Stern and his wife, Laura Serrato, were happy in South America, the pandemic made them look at life differently and they decided to move to the United States to be closer to Stern’s parents, who had some health issues.
Moving back to Wisconsin offered Stern the chance to pursue a new career path.
“I had been a coffee geek and enthusiast for years, and people would say, ‘why don’t you work in coffee?’” Stern said. “I always had an excuse — I already have a good job, there’s poor economic conditions.”
Right when he finally decided to focus on his passion, the pandemic hit Colombia. Fortunately, it was right before he and Serrato had signed a lease to open a coffee shop there, so they launched an e-commerce packaged coffee business instead.
When Stern and Serrato landed stateside, they began looking at a few different spaces to open their dream business in either Madison, Sun Prairie, or Verona. Their timing happened to coincide with Tuvalu closing its doors.
“Verona with its biking culture and trails and nature and Epic – we were happy to take that space,” Stern said. “We want to not only provide great coffee, but make the space inviting where people want to hang out, want to stay – a neighborhood place. We really felt that the location in Verona was head and shoulders above the rest we looked at in being able to provide that. It was icing on the cake that it was a former coffee shop. That should help put our imprint out there. Hopefully the service we provide is as good as or better than Tuvalu was once we open in a few weeks.”
Remodeling is going well, Stern said – but as tends to happen with renovation projects – there have been little surprises along the way, which has pushed back their opening.
“The carpets were pretty old and other items needed to be removed for how we wanted the space to look and feel,” he said. “We’re not ripping out everything, but we wanted some improvements to make it a little more modern, it had an old look and feel.”
They are targeting a summer opening, but had hoped to be open already.
Like its predecessor, the focus will be on coffee, but there will be plenty of complimentary drinks including organic teas from Rishi Tea and hot chocolate with cocoa sourced from Colombia. They are also partnering with Bloom Bake Shop of Madison to offer a selection of donuts, scones, and other baked goods. The menu will be rounded out by “light lunch fare” items such as salads and sandwiches.
To start, hours will be from mornings to early afternoons. They will not begin with evening hours, in part because it’s been hard to hire enough staff.
They envision expanding hours at some point, possibly to piggyback off of nearby evening events like Music on Main or to offer live entertainment of their own.
A local leg-up
Because of Serrato being a Colombian resident who is getting her green card, the pair did not qualify for many small business loans as they could not meet stipulations that 51% or more of the owners were U.S. citizens.
“We found ourselves in tight spots in banks,” Stern said.
They were able to breathe a sigh of relief thanks to discovering a loan program offered by the City of Verona when they were seeking financing options in February. They applied in March and were approved in May to receive $75,000 as part of the city’s Revolving Loan Fund.
“The objective of the Verona Economic Development Commission Revolving Loan Fund is to provide capital financing to encourage business development within the city,” the city’s website states. “VEDC loans are intended to be used in conjunction with conventional private financing to fill in financing needs and gaps and to serve as an economic development tool to encourage business expansion, employment opportunities, and investment in the community.”
City Administrator Adam Sayre told the Press that he's aware of four Revolving Loans the city has disbursed previously over the last 10 years. Besides for Alice Good, the fund has helped out Edelweiss Cheese, Verona Area Community Theater, and Treehouse.
In terms of payback to the city, it’s a regular loan with monthly payments and interest, Stern said.
The funding from the city will be a supplement, as Stern and Serrato have to put in more than the city did.
“They provided some capital to get us up and going,” Stern said.
And now, thanks to the city’s assistance, all is good at Alice Good. But who is Alice Good, besides Stern and Serrato?
The name has a double meaning.
Stern’s grandmother was a survivor of the Holocaust who spent time at Auschwitz and Buchenwald. She escaped to the United States and started a new life with the alias Alice Good, which she derived from the Yiddish-German phrase, “alle ist gut” which means “all is good.”
With their financing a little more secure, now Stern and Serrato just look forward to hopefully being able to open their doors in three weeks’ time.
“Verona is a great community and we’re happy to be a part of it,” Stern said. “We are excited to open up and welcome the Verona community and whoever else wants to come by.”