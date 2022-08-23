International retailer Costco Wholesale opened its latest store on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the City of Verona.
The 152,000-square-foot membership-based warehouse is located at 1000 Batker Court, at the southeast corner of County Highway M and County Highway PB.
Previously, residents of the area had to drive to Middleton or to Sun Prairie to shop at a Costco.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of Verona,” warehouse manager Silvia Comunale said. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and are so excited for us to open. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”
This warehouse will be the 10th Costco location in Wisconsin, 578th in the U.S., and 837th worldwide.
There will be around 225 to 250 employees at the Verona location once all positions are filled.
Costco has 117 million cardholders throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, England, Scotland, Wales, Spain, France, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Australia, and Iceland.
During its market research, Costco found that 45% of Veronans already had a Costco membership, according to the application it submitted to the City in 2020.
Like other Costco locations, the Verona warehouse will offer a mix of both major brand name goods and products from Costco’s private-label Kirkland Signature brand.
The Verona Costco location features a variety of specialty departments, including a gas station, fresh bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, fresh deli with rotisserie chicken, an optical department with an independent doctor of optometry, a pharmacy, tire center, hearing aid center, food court, and beer, liquor, and wine.
There are an estimated 3,800 to 4,000 different products in the store.
Product categories include groceries, candy, appliances, television and audio equipment, automotive supplies, tires, toys, hardware, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, books, housewares, apparel, health and beauty aids, furniture, office supplies, and office equipment.
Costco’s private-label Kirkland Signature products are designed to rival the quality known national brands in categories including juice, cookies, coffee, snacks, wine, housewares, luggage, pet food, bedding, diapers, infant formula, apparel, clothing, and detergent.
The company also operates a self-service gasoline station outside the warehouse.
Costco is open only to members and offers three types of membership: executive, business and gold star. Costco warehouses are designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses reduce costs when purchasing items for resale and for everyday business use. However, individuals may also shop for their personal needs by paying a $60 annual fee.
Costco’s home office is located in Issaquah, Washington. The company's first location was opened in 1976 in a converted airplane hangar in San Diego, California.