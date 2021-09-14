Costco is a go in Verona.
The discount warehouse store corporation has begun site work on one of its newest projects, a 160,000 square foot store on the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB.
City administrator Adam Sayre confirmed that the dirt being moved in that area is indeed for Costco, which plans to locate on 26 acres of land owned by the Livesey Company in the Verona Technology Park. Work started last week.
The company is well known for not commenting on upcoming projects, and a media request form on its website resulted in a simple statement from corporate communications representative Muriel Cooper.
“Unfortunately, it is our company policy to not comment regarding future Costco warehouses until we are ready to share details about the new location (usually 2-3 months in advance),” Cooper wrote.
The Verona project is not among those listed in its “new locations” page, which as of Sept. 13 listed nothing farther out than October.
The city approved plans for the $13.7 million store in March, two months after agreeing to pay up to $2 million in tax-increment financing to upgrade nearby intersections and the U.S. 18-151 offramp.
All the public improvements are scheduled to be completed by the end of next year. The building was originally set to open in fall 2022, but it’s possible the project will be completed before then, Sayre told the Press.
The Costco site also includes plans for four outlots that would accommodate complementary retailers and restaurants and a $2.5 million gas station with 18 pumps, expandable to 24 pumping stations.