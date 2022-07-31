A little over two years after the company submitted its plans to the City of Verona to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, Costco Wholesale is set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain of membership-only retail stores is coming to Hometown, USA with a 1001 Batker Court (formerly John P Livesey. Boulevard) location in the Verona Technology Park.
While the Verona Press attempted to contact the Costco corporate offices on July 13 for information about the opening date, we were told that information was not yet available for the public. However, a postcard mailed to Verona area residents that we received on Monday, July 25 confirmed the official opening date.
A temporary location for membership registrations has been set up at 957 Liberty Drive Suite 104. The temporary location is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, according to the mailed postcard.
The Verona location will become the 10th Costco in Wisconsin. It will be the third in the Madison area, with locations currently in Middleton and Sun Prairie.
Costco is a membership-based shopping warehouse and is considered one of the world's largest retailers of choice and prime beef, organic foods, rotisserie chicken, and wine.
In March 2021, Costco received its final approval from the Common Council to come to Verona. It was approved to construct a 160,400-square-foot retail warehouse on 24 acres of land, with at least 18 – up to 24 – gas pumping stations, and four outlots intended for complementary retailers and restaurants to surround the building.
Construction on the $13.7 million store project began in early September 2021.
During its market research, Costco found that 45% of Veronans already have a Costco membership, according to the application it submitted to the City.
As of March 2020, the National Retail Federation ranked Costco as the third largest retailer in the world. In 2021, Costco was ranked number 10 in Fortune magazine’s rankings of the 500 largest United States corporations by total revenue.
As of June 2022, Costco has 833 warehouses worldwide including 574 in the United States, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two in France, two in China, and one in Iceland.
The company's first location was opened in 1976 in a converted airplane hangar in San Diego, California.
For more information about the soon-to-open Verona location, visit costco.com/new-opening-verona.html.