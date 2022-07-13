A land use conditional use permit for an adult daycare located at 1043 North Edge Trail was approved 7-0 by a Common Council vote on June 13.
Applicant Mindful Daydreaming is a daycare center for adults who cannot or do not want to be left alone during the day. Caregivers can take them to Mindful Daydreaming to have time to go to work, run errands, or get a break from their duties. Clients are entertained by doing things such as crafts, chair yoga, mind exercises, walking, music, meditations, and games.
It will be located at 1043 N Edge Trail in the Prairie Oaks Retail Center.
The Plan Commission held the required public hearing on Jun 6, 2022 and received no public comments.