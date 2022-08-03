Most people who live or work in Dane County have been affected by natural hazards in one way or another. Dane County and its residents are not immune to a variety of hazards including extreme temperatures, severe winter weather, tornadoes, and floods, often with disastrous results.
The rising costs associated with disaster response and recovery have led to federal, state, and local governments addressing natural hazards before they occur by planning for natural hazards and implementing mitigation measures.
The goal is to reduce costs associated with emergency response and property damage recovery.
In 2005, Dane County developed a Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.
In November 2021, the City of Verona Public Safety and Welfare Committee discussed the City’s hazard mitigation strategies that are part of the Dane County Natural Mitigation Plan and those strategies have been incorporated into the Dane County Plan.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) defines hazard mitigation as, “any sustained action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.”
On July 11, Common Council members voted unanimously to authorize Dane County to submit the plan to the Wisconsin Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency.