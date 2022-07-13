The Common Council convened a closed session during its regular meeting on June 13 to discuss current litigation and proposed settlement involving a condemnation claim made by a property owner related to County Highway PD road project.
The closed session was authorized by Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(g) for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel for the City who is rendering oral advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the City with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.
After the Council reconvened in open session, a motion carried 7-0 to approve the settlement involving a condemnation claim made by a property owner related to County Highway PD Road project.
Further details including the cost of the settlement were not discussed in open session.