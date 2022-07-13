The City of Verona has agreed to provide the Verona Ice Arena with $250,000 over 10 years for the expansion of the arena located at 451 East Verona Avenue.
The funds will come from the City’s room tax revenue. City Administrator Adam Sayre said that the second sheet of ice at the arena will generate additional Verona hotel room stays.
The City also drafted a new lease agreement with the rink’s operators I.C.E. Inc for 20 years, to incorporate the planned expansion.
Alder Posey asked what would happen if there was not $25,000 in the room tax fund a given year to pay the rink. Sayre responded that the agreement does not guarantee an annual $25,000 if the funds are not available, such as if there is another pandemic. However, he said the ice rink may then ask for the City to provide the funds in another way and they’d have to “cross that bridge at that point.”
“I think this is a good use of tourism dollars,” Mayor Diaz said. “I think cities treat this as free money and it’s really not – it’s meant to put heads in beds and the ice arena will get people into hotels, that’s what tourism dollars are for, so I think this is a good use.”
Both motions -- to grant the money and renew the lease -- carried 7-0 during the June 27 Common Council meeting.