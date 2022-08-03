Prairie Heights LLC requested approval of a condominium plat to create 10 units at 101 Prairie Heights Drive. The applicant was approved in April of 2022 for a site plan that contained a total of 10 two-unit townhomes for a total of twenty dwelling units located on approximately 2.3 acres of vacant land at 101 Prairie Heights Drive, and a zoning map amendment for urban residential. Plan Commission staff had no concerns with the condominium plat to pass onto Common Council.
The existing 2.33-acre site is currently zoned in the district of urban residential. The development would consist of 10 two-unit duplex buildings, each having their own two-car garage and enough space for two parking spaces in front of each garage. The name of the complex will be “Prairie Heights condominiums.”
The purpose of the condominium plat is to form condominium ownership that is subject to its declaration, deed restrictions, and applicable zoning ordinances.
“Particularly with the increasing needs of housing products for all generations in Verona, Prairie Heights Condominium is envisioned as entry-level residential condos,” the application stated. “It offers a different housing option from single-family houses, apartments, and townhouses.”
"I think this is a good project," Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said during the July 11 meeting. "I think it provides a nice level of kind of gentle density and it's a way to see that lot get used so I think it's good.”
The plat was approved unanimously.