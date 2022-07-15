Verona Area Historical Society president Jesse Charles spoke during the public comment period of the June 27 Common Council meeting regarding his concerns with the former New Century School building property.
“We seem on the verge of putting this building up for RFPs again,” Charles said during his comments. “One of the difficult questions to resolve in my mind is how did we get back here.”
Charles said he was active back in 2019 when the City’s Community Development Authority put out its request for proposals (RFPs) for the 401 West Verona Avenue building.
At the time, the CDA stated preference would be given to proposals that elected to list the building on the National Register of Historic Places.
Six plans were received during the RFP process. Charles was excited that developer Steve Brown Apartments and Alexander Company stated that they would seek to list the building on the national register and preserve as much of the history of the building as possible, making it Verona’s first property on the register.
In its proposal, the company said it sought to “reimagine the iconic, historic schoolhouse through a partnership with the City of Verona” and that it “understands the school is part of the historic fabric of the community and it must be properly restored.”
Charles said he wants to hear an explanation about what has happened in the last two years to move away from listing the building on the national register of historic places, which now no longer seems like the guarantee it was in 2020.
City Administrator Sayre revealed that the Alexander Group stated that they had started the process of listing the building on the National Register, but fell short after their reviewer had concerns about recent work to the building.
Charles said Wisconsin has 175 buildings on the national historic register, including four in Fitchburg and five in Mount Horeb, which is why he said it’s time for Verona to have one of its own.
He noted that while putting a building on the register can narrow interest by developers, he said that may be for the best if the developer cannot “respect the historic integrity owed to people.”
But he noted it doesn’t totally deter business, such as the building housing Fitchburg restaurant Quivey's Grove being on the register since 1982.
He said Verona is in need of a historic preservation commission and noted that Fitchburg, Middleton, Madison, Monona, Stoughton, and Oregon all already have one.
“I’d love to hear what changed over the last two years,” Charles said. “And before you do anything with the building, we should hear from people if we want the historic character to remain intact. Preserving the character of a building preserves the spirit of Verona.”