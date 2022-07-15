The Common Council held an initial review on June 13 of plans to construct approximately 483 multi-family units with 22 buildings and one commercial lot located at 7085 County Highway PD, or what’s known as the Dreger property.
The applicant gave a presentation to the Plan Commission on June 6 for 483-units within 22 buildings to include 349 apartment units, 48 stacked flat units, and 86 townhome units.
The apartment buildings may contain studios, one one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units.
Comments from the Plan Commission included overall support for multi-family on this property and confirmation that these are market rate rentals. The Commissioners liked the variety of rental housing options that are being proposed. There were questions about how this project relates and interconnects to Whispering Coves development to the south and west of the property.
A Commissioner wanted confirmation as to what was discussed in the comprehensive plan and neighborhood plan proposal for this property, which included commercial along CTH PD, multi-family in the middle of the property, and single-family along the southern portion of the property when this was included as part of the regional stormwater management area. Currently, all properties in this area now must have stormwater management areas on each property instead of the envisioned regional pond.
A question was raised asking if there are too many apartments in the City and can the market support more apartments based on the housing policy. A discussion ensued regarding the history of the housing policy, which would be evaluated as part of the comprehensive plan. The Commissioners supported the overall layout of the property with the stormwater ponds acting as a buffer to the single-family homes in Whispering Coves. There was a suggestion to relocate the commercial lot to the east. There were suggestions about adding an additional playground near the townhomes, while another suggested moving the clubhouse and playground to be central to the property. The last recommendation from the Plan Commission was to ensure that the underground parking requirement will be met for each building.
During the June 13 Common Council meeting, Alder Kimmett stated that it would be beneficial to move the clubhouse and the playground to the middle of the property. Alder Helmke stated that she would prefer some owner-occupied units, more townhomes and moving the clubhouse.
Alder Posey asked if there would be a traffic light turning left out of the property on PD but was told there had been a traffic analysis done and it was decided a traffic light is not needed for this development.
No action was taken during the June 13 Council meeting.