Nonprofit group I.C.E. Inc, operators of the Verona Ice Arena located at 451 E. Verona Ave., have requested $500,000 from the City to be put towards the planned expansion of the ice rink.
I.C.E. Inc executive director Joe Marshall stated during the June 27 Council meeting that the rink has more than doubled its youth hockey program in the past couple of years. He added that the Learn to Skate program has also become more popular.
Marshall noted that other sports such as baseball have numerous fields, but Verona only has a single ice sheet that youth all compete for time on, and that young women in particular are not having their needs met.
He said that the new rink would have a concrete floor, so they would be able to host events during the off-season. Marshall stated that having two rinks is important for tournaments and bringing overnight guests to Verona.
He added that in 2010, after the recession, the arena was in “not the best financial shape.” Marshall restructured how they operated the facility and generated income. He said they have now been debt-free for four years and paid off their mortgage.
To date, the organization has raised $4.1 million cash and pledges for the new rink project. Marshall said his request is a small fraction of the total cost.
Alder Kimmett asked if they would be willing to work with the City to do programming with the Rec Department and free skate options for Verona residents. Marshall stated that they would be open to it.
Alder Helmke asked what the risk to the City would be. City Administrator Sayre stated that the City would have to borrow the money. He added that if the business failed, the City would have to assume ownership of the building. Sayre stated that they are looking at a state trust fund loan with a 4.5% interest rate.
Alder Touchett stated that since this is a joint City/town property, that the Town should also contribute money.
Alder Reekie stated that she is not comfortable with asking the taxpayers to pay $500,000 plus interest unless the City is going to see the benefit for the residents.
While concerns amongst the alders remained, Sayre felt there was enough support that it would be worthwhile to draft a loan agreement, which will be the next step forward.