The City’s former Community Development Specialist will be its next Director of Planning and Development.
Katherine Holt was selected to step into the role during a closed session of the July 11 Common Council meeting.
City staff had completed the background check on Holt and no issues were identified. An employment agreement was prepared and the Common Council went into closed session to discuss the employment agreement.
Wisconsin Statutes authorized the Common Council to convene in a closed session for discussion and possible action regarding a Director of Planning and Development employment agreement and to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of a public employee subject to the jurisdiction or authority of the City of Verona.
"I think Kathryn has performed great in her current role and I think she will do excellent in this new role," Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said during the July 11 meeting after it had reconvened into open session.