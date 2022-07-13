The City has renewed its lease with Redeemer Bible Fellowship church for the property located at 130 Franklin St. for an additional two years.
The former Verona Public Library property was first leased to the church in 2014.
During the meeting, Alder Helmke asked why the rental cost was not increasing. City Administrator Sayre said the church has lost membership during the pandemic, making a raise in rent difficult for the church financially, and that keeping the rate the same for another two years is okay with City staff since the payments are enough to pay for maintenance to the building and pay off the new library building’s debt as intended.
The motion to renew the lease carried 7-0 during the June 27 meeting.