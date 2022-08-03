Multiple resolutions passed by the Common Council during its July 11 meeting have helped push along a new apartment complex project that would be located at the current West Madison Bible Church site. The church owns the property.
The new multi-family dwellings would be located east of County Trunk Highway M and south of Country Trunk Highway PD, and if all goes to plan, construction on the project would start next year, City Administrator Adam Sayre said during the meeting.
Four resolutions passed by council members on July 11 helped to greenlight the proposed development, including approving a zoning map amendment to rezone 21.7 acres to urban residential, 5.08 acres to public institutional, and 2.3 acres to suburban commercial located east of County Trunk Highway M and south of County Trunk Highway PD. The other actions included approving a conditional use permit for an apartment/condominium complex land use, approving a conditional use permit for a four-story building apartment/condominium complex land use, and approving a preliminary plat for eight lots.
The Plan Commission held the required public hearing on July 5 and voted 6-0 to recommend the Common Council approve the site plan, zoning map amendment, conditional use permits, and preliminary plat for the project.
All four resolutions were passed unanimously by the Common Council on July 11.
Cascade Development company envisions building ‘Avalon Ridge’ on the property, which currently contains the Church, vacant lands, and woods. The company first proposed the project in March 2021. The original proposal included 700 units which has since been whittled down to 502.
The project would be built in three phases over five to 10 years. There would be 11 buildings, with a total of 760 parking stalls (519 underground and 241 at surface level.)
The 11 multifamily buildings on the property would contain 75 studios, 246 one-bedrooms, 16 one-bedrooms with dens, 158 two-bedrooms, and seven three-bedrooms for a total of 502 units.
The first phase would consist of 123 dwelling units in the center of the property beginning in spring of 2023. The second phase would include 186 units in the southern portion of the property beginning autumn of 2024. The third and last phase would include 193 units in the northern portion of the property beginning in summer of 2026.
With the council’s July 11 approvals, and an earlier annexation agreement with the City, the project now passes onto the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, where it needs an urban service area amendment to continue, Sayre said. Once that wraps-up, Cascade will have more certainty if the project can actually happen, Sayre said.