The plans for a park to be located at 309 West Verona Avenue were discussed during the June 27 Council meeting.
The proposed park design for Century School Park includes a plaza along West Verona Avenue, a seasonal green space that turns into a large ice rink with a gas firepit south of the rink, a playground in the western portion of the park, a pollinator habitat and educational plantings areas in the southeastern portion of the park, and a great lawn in the center of the park with a stage along the eastern portion of the park to contain restrooms, concessions, skate rentals, and storage.
The applicant’s goal is to begin installation of the utilities this fall to coordinate with other construction in the area for the apartment buildings.
Century School Park could begin construction in spring of 2023 for a mid-summer opening in 2023.
The City will be required to contribute approximately $750,000 to the project, which City Administrator Sayre anticipates could be a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) expense. This additional money needs to be budgeted into the 2023 budget.
Sayre stated that adding the bathrooms outside would increase costs by around $250,000. Alder Kimmett asked why the bathrooms already located inside the school could not be used, as that would save the City money. Sayre mentioned issues regarding accessibility and said that as the future occupants of the business remain unknown, it makes more sense for a standalone bathroom building, as the privacy of future tenants in the building might be compromised with a public restroom.
Mayor Diaz asked how the gas fireplace would be secured and said he has concerns about it being too accessible. Sayre said he would do research and report back to the Council.
Alder Kimmett asked if there would be shade for the playground. She noted that the playground at Fireman’s Park is too hot to play on in the summer. Sayre said those concerns will be considered.
The park plan design and costs for Century School Park located at 309 West Verona Avenue were approved 7-0 on June 27.