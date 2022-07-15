During the June 27 Common Council meeting, Verona Police Department chief Bernard Coughlin provided a summary regarding the department’s active shooter trainings, history of adjustments to protocols, goals during active threat responses, and specialized active threat trainings that are in addition to department-wide trainings.
“I’m certain I was asked to provide this in response to Uvalde with hopes to shed some light on what we do and ensure something like that would never happen in Verona, in particular the police’s response,” he prefaced his summary.
He stated that the department completes 40 hours of training per year. In general, one in-service training a year is dedicated to active shooter training.
Coughlin traces changes in department policy back to April 1999 when the Columbine school shooting happened. He said that changed police departments nationwide.
“Back then you’d wait for a tactical team, now first responding officers deploy without delay,” he said.
The Verona department first began active threat trainings in January 2002, Coughlin said. The department belongs to a training consortium that consists of the police departments from Monona, McFarland, Oregon, Stoughton, and Verona.
Alder Posey asked how threats are handled. Chief Coughlin stated that they work with the school district, Dane County, Department of Justice, and FBI to investigate. Alder Helmke asked if the police department took preventive measures. Chief Coughlin stated that they offer gun locks, offer gun storage, and other preventative measures such as National Night Out.