On June 13, the Common Council approved a precise implementation plan (PIP) amendment to construct a three-story, 57-unit apartment building for Lot 2, Prairie Oaks Drive, east of the Goddard School, contingent upon a staff final review of the landscape plan, which should include a more natural landscape screen and a variety of trees.
The Plan Commission held the required public hearing on Jun 6, 2022 and received no public comments.
Comments from the Plan Commission included questions about the green roof and what type of maintenance is required for the roof, support for the amount of electric vehicle charging stations, and a reminder to be a good neighbor by keeping and adding landscaping to the northern property line.
The Common Council approved the PIP amendment for Lot 2, Prairie Oaks Drive east of the Goddard School 7-0 on June 13.