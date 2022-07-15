A Madison-based nonprofit organization is seeking to bring more dance, art, music and theater to Verona at a proposed social hangout that would offer classes, workshops, performances, an eatery, guest artists, art studios, poetry slams, gallery nights, summer camps, social dancing, special event rentals, and free community events.
“The Art House is a group of arts-based businesses who are joining forces as both creative arts professionals and change makers,” the organization states.
It is now interested in finding a new home in the former New Century School building located at 401 West Verona Avenue.
Art House are the owners of Inventiva Works, BARRIO Dance, SlateBLUE Studios, and Theatre LILA. On June 27, they presented to the Common Council their idea for a collective space in the former New Century school for theater, art, and dance.
“A space where the arts brings us all together,” the presentation stated. “We know that a healthy community needs creativity and connection to create well-being and thrive. We know as arts educators and presenters we can succeed financially and artistically when we share resources, students, space and audiences. We are stronger together and together we make ‘The Art House’.”
The space is intended to welcome multi-generational residents of Dane County and beyond to participate in arts programming in Verona.
“We aim to create a warm, welcoming place to simply gather and be inspired,” the presentation stated. “Collectively, our shared mission is to build a multicultural arts space for education, invention, collaboration and connection. Each individual business is fiscally responsible, a separate functioning organization. We share an investment in creating access and opportunity for the diverse residents of our community and thereby improving opportunities for participation in the arts for those often excluded. The Art House celebrates diversity of all kinds and we are intentional in our design to create equity and build relationships to ensure growth and inclusion.”
The group is open to either leasing or purchasing the building from the City.
City Administrator Sayre stated that if the City were to contribute any money, they would need to do an RFP.
Alder Cronin stated that parking would be an issue at this site and wanted Arthouse to be aware.
A representative from Art House stated that they love the idea of putting the building on the historic register and are open to it, but they need to know more about the costs and process.
Several alders stated that they felt the art space would be a great addition to the community.
Sayre said the next step for the property before moving forward with Art House will be to contact the State regarding putting the building on the historic register.