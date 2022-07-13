On June 13, the Common Council approved a conditional use permit for a professional office for vehicle sales and rental land use located at 1200 John P. Livesey Boulevard.
Lake City Auto, which currently operates out of 400 S. Nine Mound Road, is looking to build a 2,400-square-foot indoor showroom at this location, where they will stage vehicles for photos for online sales. The location itself will only be open for viewings by appointment.
Lake City Auto is an online retail used auto sales business.
The Plan Commission held the required public hearing on Jun 6, 2022 and received no public comments.
The motion to approve the conditional use permit was carried 7-0 by the Common Council on June 13.
Lake City Auto will continue to use the current location on Nine Mound Road for vehicle delivery.