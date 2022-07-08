What’s it called when cocktails with locally-sourced alcohol meet coffees and espressos meet sustainability initiatives such as all-glass serving containers, even for to-go orders, or composting as much waste as possible? Would that business plan be a mishmash, hotchpotch, mingle-mangle, or a ragbag? For Katie and Kevin Gibbons, it’s a Hodge Podge.
The couple are behind the new cocktail bar and coffee café that opened at 160 Keenan Court on Wednesday, June 20.
They’ve lived in Madison since late 2017. While co-owners, the business is very much the brainchild and baby of Katie, who left her previous job in January to get Hodge Podge up-and-running.
In some ways, her career path has also been a hodge podge. Originally from Illinois, she got a bachelors in food science and human nutrition at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and then went on to Army Advanced Individual Training. She then spent a year and a half working at Epic in Verona and a summer working at the Preschool of the Arts in Milwaukee. Then she spent two and a half years as a biopharmaceutical scientist at Pharmaceutical Product Development/Thermo Fisher Scientific in Middleton.
Katie met Kevin at UIUC when both were members of the Marching Illini Drumline.
When Kevin got a job at Epic, Katie moved with and got a job there, too. They now live on the edge of the Madison/Verona border. They had been talking about starting a bar in the area for years.
Kevin now works at a start-up company called Fetch Rewards, an app that helps consumers earn cash and gift cards.
Hodge Podge will be Katie’s full-time job, with the help of nine other employees.
“This was my baby, but I obviously could never do it alone,” she said.
More than just a food scientist, a few years ago Katie became a budding mixologist. The Gibbons have a big garden in their backyard where they grow a bunch of different herbs, so they built a bar in their basement and began experimenting with making cocktails at home. They began researching and trying recipes for cocktails, putting their own little twists on them, which they’d invite friends over to sample.
Katie and Kevin’s palates differ, but that’s part of the fun of concocting recipes. Katie loves anything with mint, while Kevin likes basil.
They sat on their signature recipes for a couple years during the pandemic, but this past winter they decided to move ahead with opening a bar.
It was the intersection between Katie’s degree in food science and human nutrition, and her love for gardening, from which Hodge Podge was born.
“Studying how different flavors interact, and bringing them out, that did inspire me,” she said. “I’m a scientist, I like to experiment, and you can’t go wrong with cocktails.”
As for the coffee side of Hodge Podge, that just sort of came about, she said.
“I just love being in a coffee shop, and Kevin and I talked about the fact that we already have the equipment for it,” she said.
Katie was inspired by a coffee shop in Iowa City, Iowa, called Daydrink that serves to-go coffee in glass jars, and will be doing the same at Hodge Podge. People who return their jars can accrue points called ‘beans’ which can be spent on drinks.
While the herbs used in the cocktails at Hodge Podge are not currently being sourced from the Gibbons’ garden, they hope to have an herb garden inside the bar at some point. They are testing a hydroponic system at home right now with the goal of bringing it into their Keenan Court business.
They are still sourcing their herbs locally, however, from Madison-based wholesaler R.E. Golden Produce.
All of their liquors – except for some of the tequila and rum – are sourced from Wisconsin-based distilleries such as Yahara Bay and Wollersheim. The coffee beans are locally-roasted in Milwaukee by Stone Creek Coffee.
When the duo approached the City of Verona to apply for a liquor license, they learned that the city only has a certain number it can give out per year, and those were all spoken for already for 2022. But they could get a special reserve license, “not one folks typically would have to get,” Katie said. They took some educational courses and paid an extra fee and got the license – but they decided it was worth it to get Hodge Podge launched.
Finding their niche
Originally, the Gibbons had a dream of opening a bar inside of a greenhouse on an apartment complex building rooftop in downtown Madison, where patrons would get a full view of sunrises and sunsets.
They also looked around Fitchburg for a place to launch Hodge Podge. But ultimately, they said the location in Verona stuck out in their minds for a couple of reasons – they’d be the first tenants in their suite, which offered them the creative control to shape the space how they wanted it, it’s located right off bike path and the Gibbons are avid bicyclists themselves, and it’s nearby ball fields, a daycare and a dog park.
“It’s pretty much an ideal location,” Kevin said. “We also felt like Verona had a certain lack for something like this. It had sports bars and a wine bar, but when we thought about going to or looked for a cocktail bar, we’d have to go downtown.”
They picture bicyclists stopping in from the nearby Ice Age or Military Ridge trails for a refreshment, parents dropping off their kids at daycare then dropping by for their morning coffee, and dogs and their parents sitting on the back patio to cool down after a romp at the dog park.
A connecting path from the Ice Age Trail up towards the Keenan Court business was just recently built, Kevin said.
The Gibbons are both bikers and hikers themselves and have a golden retriever named Moose, so they appreciate imbibing libations post-recreation.
“Our overarching thing is being welcoming for whoever wants to join us,” Kevin said. “We had some older folks play cards here the other night, we will have a patio soon open to dogs.”
“It’s a nice place to sit,” Katie added. “If there are youngsters with you, we have the chalkboard wall and there’s a baby changing table – it’s very accessible to that population.”
A shelf of assorted puzzles and board games for patrons to use is inviting for people to commune.
They also want to offer evening entertainment, and are currently actively reaching out to get musical acts interested in performing, as well as are set to host trivia on Tuesday nights starting July 12.
They plan to add artwork on their walls and hope to partner with Oregon, Wisconsin-based organization The Layered Onion to fill their walls. The Layered Onion helps artists who struggle with mental health and emotional stress get their artwork out into the community, Katie said.
Environmentally-minded
Besides for hospitality, the pair want to focus on sustainability, in part because one of Kevin’s degrees was environmental science.
“I grew up environmentally conscious and climate aware,” he said. “Once you kind of open your eyes and see the world through that lens, it’s kind of shocking how much waste is produced. Whether at Starbucks or a sports bar, when you toss a napkin, straw, or whatever else – that in the long term is not sustainable. With Hodge Podge, we decided to look into how we can take small steps to show off how you can do things in a different way in the grand scale, and see how much we can cut down on waste.”
Some of those steps to reduce their footprint include offering beer only on tap instead of in cans or bottles, only offering to-go coffee in glass jars which can be returned for discounts on future purchases, napkins and toilet paper made from bamboo, using coasters instead of bar napkins under drinks, reusable straws, bathrooms with bidets, and a compost bin which is being spread onto a flower garden outside the bar.
All furniture in the café is second hand and refurbished. None of their mugs or glassware were purchased new, it’s all reused and a random assortment, in keeping with the hodgepodge theme. But that also means their logo and name isn’t on anything they serve.
“We wanted all second-hand stuff from furniture to glassware,” Kevin said. “And the name ‘Hodge Podge’ had little ring to it, so we went with it. The name is its own branding, there’s no branded glassware. The non-branding is our brand. ‘Hodge Podge’ gives us freedom, it’s inherently a mix of things.”
There is corrugated tin on the front of the bar, reclaimed from a building in Sparta, Wisconsin.
Even some of the appliances are used, as well.
“We’re doing what we can,” Katie said. “We know each individual has less impact than a business does, so we want to make sustainability an easy option that people know they are coming here to support.”
“We throw away very little, mostly just the paper towels that health codes require us to use,” Kevin added. “The longer-term goal is to never throw anything away – and put back anything that can go back into the environment safely. Also, hopefully having a solar array in the future. We want sustainability as the default, not as a premium.”
The nonprofit group Sustain Dane held its monthly meeting at Hodge Podge on July 6, and the Gibbons spoke to the attendees about their sustainability efforts at business.
Besides for their flower garden outside Hodge Podge and their home’s backyard garden and a hydroponics system growing herbs, garnishes and leafy greens inside their house, the Gibbons also love houseplants and are currently propagating a variety in assorted jars at vases at home.
They are planning to host some plant exchange events at Hodge Podge, admittedly “somewhat selfishly in order to diversify our own ecosystem,” and are considering setting-up some propagation stations in the business’ windows.
Quenching thirst
In addition to cocktails and coffee, Hodge Podge will offer mocktails, beer, and wine.
They will not be making any food as there is not space to add a kitchen, but they are welcoming people to bring takeout food, which they said shouldn’t be difficult considering their proximity to Festival Foods, Pizza Ranch, Gus’ Diner, and the recently opened AzTec Taqueria – the latter of which shares the same building as Hodge Podge, and the Gibbons have menus for on the bar.
Though they are offering a few treats like bars, cupcakes, and cookies from local bakeries including Paleo Mama Bakery and Miggy’s Bakes.
While Katie loves a good cocktail, she says she’s really a wine gal at heart and has “a ton of” wine fermenting and aging in her basement, which she started with some Chilean grape juice she got from Wine and Hop Shop in Madison. She bottled the wine at the beginning of this year and now it’s spending some time in the bottles to round out its flavor profile.
The Gibbons are also exploring the option of offering to-go cocktails, as the State of Wisconsin does allow them if the alcohol itself is sealed. That would likely mean individual serving sizes of alcohol, which the Gibbons admit is not sustainable – but they are also considering large pre-mixed cocktails to-go if they could find a way to seal them.
Whether it’s themselves, or their customers, they want to encourage creativity.
“When it comes to the drinks, part of the fun of this place and the branding of ‘Hodge Podge’ is to try out new things, to be experimental,” Kevin said.
“With our menu, we want people to try something new without buying a whole bottle,” Katie added. “And the bartender will guide you.”